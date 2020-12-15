Shawnee Mission Superintendent Mike Fulton to retire in July 2021

Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Mike Fulton has announced his retirement, effective July 1, 2021.

The SMSD Board of Education was informed of Fulton’s intention to retire during a special board meeting Monday night held in executive session.

“To serve as superintendent in SMSD has been an honor,” Fulton wrote in his letter to the board. “Giving notice now allows time for you to plan a smooth transition in the superintendent position. The future is bright in the Shawnee Mission School District. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your superintendent.”

Fulton was one of three finalists for the job to become the permanent replacement for former superintendent Jim Hinson, who retired in 2017.

Fulton was appointed superintendent in February 2018, with an unanimous vote from the board of education and took over from interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick ahead of the 2018-19 academic year.

Fulton previously led Pattonville Public Schools outside St. Louis, Mo., and was named the Missouri Superintendent of the Year in 2016.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Board President Heather Ousley credited Fulton with helping guide the creation of the district’s new long-term strategic plan.

“Dr. Fulton has been a strong leader for the Shawnee Mission School District, guiding us with wisdom and purpose through incredibly difficult times,” “Ousley wrote, “We are saddened by his departure. At the same time, we look forward to the future of the Shawnee Mission School District.”

Ousley said the board would “begin conversations around the process to select the next superintendent” in the coming weeks.

This story will be updated.