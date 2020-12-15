Roeland Park residents to receive up to 50% discount to city parks and rec facilities, services

The Roeland Park City Council last week approved a pricing policy that gives residents a discounted rate of up to 50% less than non-residents.

The new policy outlines how the city charges residents and non-residents for a wide variety of services from parks and rec staples like the aquatic center, to facility rental fees and individual recreational lessons.

Councilmember Jan Faidley emphasized the importance of reviewing pricing each year so residents can give feedback regularly.

“This is something that’s a little bit new to Roeland Park, so I think listening to our residents at this point is a really good idea,” Faidley said. “Having a means of incorporating their suggestions and feedback into policy is a positive thing.”

City documents say the new pricing plan focuses on “maximizing participation in activities and facility usage” by trying to do several things, including: