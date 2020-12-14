Updates from Johnson County Community College: Discover Automation Engineer Technology at JCCC

Johnson County Community College proudly offers the only Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Automation Engineer Technology in the Kansas City area. Students gain valuable training for this in-demand career through online lectures and hands-on labs covering electrical, mechanical and computerized equipment. At JCCC, students will learn how to:

Solve machinery or equipment problems

Repair or replace broken components

Test machines for performance

Adjust and calibrate equipment

Clean and lubricate machinery

Build A Rewarding Career Path

Graduates of JCCC’s AET program are in high demand as more manufacturers turn to automation for efficiency, cost savings and increased output. Instructors with over 50 years of experience teach students how to develop, install and maintain automated systems used in an industrial setting.

“The instructors’ attention to detail in lab, hands-on approach to learning and industry knowledge make them one of the best assets of the program. They really are putting great candidates into the job market,” said Tyler G., AET student.

After just two years at JCCC, students can earn an AAS degree in Automation Engineer Technology. Upon graduation, they’ll sit for the International Society of Automation (ISA) and Control Systems Technician (CST) Associate examination to confidently enter the workforce. Our students have launched rewarding careers at:

Car manufacturers

Food processing plants

Engineering companies

Water treatment facilities

Large distribution sites like Amazon or FedEx

“The AET program at JCCC is the only one of its kind in the Kansas City area. Our knowledgeable instructors use the right mix of hands-on experience and theory to prepare students for the next chapter of their lives and ensure they’re career ready upon graduation,” said Hugh Clark, Associate Professor of Industrial Maintenance and Department Chair.

Your Tomorrow Starts Here

Spring semester is around the corner, and our Admissions team is poised to assist a new class of Cavaliers on their educational journey. Learn more about the enrollment process and apply today!