Briefly Noted: U.S. Supreme Court rejects lawsuit backed by Rep. Marshall, Kansas attorney general to overturn presidential election results

U.S. Supreme Court rejects lawsuit backed by Sen. Marshall, Kansas attorney general that tried to overturn election results

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Texas lawsuit that tried to overturn the presidential election results from four battleground states. The lawsuit had support from soon-to-be U.S. Senator-elect Roger Marshall of Kansas and about 125 other House Republicans, as well as Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” according to the unsigned court order. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.” [U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas suit that tried to overturn election results — Kansas Reflector]

Mission sustainability commission offers two holiday light recycling locations

The Mission Sustainability Commission is encouraging the public to recycle broken or unwanted holiday lights.

Lights can be taken either to the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway Street, or the Mack True Value Hardware store at 60004 Johnson Drive through Jan. 15. A certified electronics recycling company will collect and shred the lights, and then sell the individual components.