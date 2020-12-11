Shawnee Mission Faces: Josie Mai, personal chef and food writer

Personal chef Josie Mai has returned to her hometown of Roeland Park after finishing her adventures in New York City and Joplin. She just moved into her new home about two months ago and already serves about 10 clients, mostly in the KC area. She cooks up weekly meals for them in her tiny kitchen and delivers to their homes.

A grad of SM East, she studied art education and painting at the University of Kansas. She earned her Master of Fine Arts in studio at Parsons School of Design in New York City. Mai has taught college art, mostly at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. While in Joplin, she began building her clientele as a personal chef and also wrote a weekly column for the local paper.

A photographer, food writer and teacher, Mai also teaches online classes at Pittsburg State University. In her spare time, she enjoys reading food blogs and binge watching her favorite shows, especially dark dramas as well as food shows like “Eater’s Guide to the World” with Maya Rudolph. She also enjoys being close to her family, especially her parents, who live in Mission.

She lives in Roeland Park with her partner of eight years, Lance Estep, their dogs Maya, and Kiowa and Gertie, and their three chickens, Bella, Rosie and Pepper.

After COVID hit, I started talking to my brother, he is a stay-at-home dad in Fairway, just a few minutes from me. And by June, he was sick sick sick of cooking for the family. His wife is a pediatrician in Prairie Village, so she was the one working every day, and he was the one taking care of the kids and cooking and online learning.

He was just at his wit’s end, like every parent, by June. So I said well, if I made food in Carthage (her home just outside of Joplin) and drove it two hours to you in Fairway, would you buy it from me? And he said are you kidding? Absolutely?

So then he started recommending a couple friends in his neighborhood, parents of other kids, and then I connected with old friends of mine who I knew were there and might want this service. All of a sudden, I was delivering every week to about six or seven families here, on top of my regular clients in Joplin.

So I thought, OK there’s something to this.

The first week, I offered like 10 different things, like a menu menu. One of my clients was like, you’re crazy, just offer like half that much. These clients don’t want to be overwhelmed either, by choices. They just want to look at a quick list.

I had to quickly adapt to what can I make in bulk and what can I make for these families, because my cooking is pretty healthy and pretty organic and local and not very meat-heavy, but these families, during COVID, they want casseroles, they want macaroni and cheese with bacon. And I love all that stuff too, of course, you know? But that’s not what I was used to cooking.

So how can I make healthy-ish casseroles, cut up the veggies small enough so the kids don’t even notice them? And what do these families really want to buy? So since June, I’ve continually been tweaking. I do different things every week, and I repeat things occasionally. If something sells, I’ll repeat it if they love it.

This week, I sold a ton of Mongolian beef and rice, just a comforting Asian dish that was more sweet than spicy, and then a loaded potato soup. And even though there were other options, almost everyone bought those two things. I made two huge Dutch oven vats of the soup — it took me an hour just to cut up the potatoes — and I instapotted the beef.

What I’ve seen is that the families are still trying to continually reestablish a routine, especially those with kids and dealing with school and hybrid and remote and all that.

Two of my clients are teachers in the area, so I got to watch them deal with waiting to hear from my district about what we’re gonna do. Because they couldn’t plan until they knew where they were going to be. They’ve been home all summer cooking for their families. They wanted my food because it was good, but they still had time to feed their families.

But after Labor Day hit, school was on. And now they needed the food from me like as sustenance for three dinners in a row.

Some of the families told me, I’m like well what if the kids don’t like the cilantro that I throw on top? And most of the families said tough, they’re going to eat what I give them (laughs). It’s like, you make your food, you make it beautiful and tasty, and we’re gonna make them eat it and we love it.

I think most now are trying to cook a couple of meals together as a family, just to have that activity time with their family, but they’re also getting two or three meals from me. And then they’re still ordering takeout or something really fun that they would do before COVID, like Minsky’s pizza or some chicken fingers from blah-blah-blah, so still a real combo of meals. But they really want the homey, comforting stuff.

I got a text from one of my clients Monday night when I came back from delivering around Kansas City. I could tell she was kinda tearing up as she was even typing it, I could feel it. She said, “I just need you to know how much I appreciate you and your food. It’s Monday, I came home from work today and I am exhausted, and when I pulled up, I saw your food at the front door, and I realized I already had dinner ready for the family and I didn’t have to cook tonight.”

She said, “I just, I couldn’t do it, so thank you for doing what you do.” And I was like “thank YOU for ordering my food, thank YOU for being a special ed teacher right now in the grade schools, my god, one of the hardest jobs in the world right now.”

And she has kids of her own, and her husband’s a teacher. So they were so thankful and they texted again later and they said our oldest kid said that was one of the best things he’s eaten in a long time, even though he likes Skittles and Kit Kats more, he still loved your food. So even a kid wanted to tell me that they loved the Mongolian beef that night.

So I’m really nourishing these families because they don’t have time and they are stressed out, and they need good quality food, not Chick-fil-A, not McDonald’s. They need energy and sustenance, and I feel like I can give that to them. Food is love, and I put in as much love and beauty as I can. It’s beautiful, it’s art, and it’s nourishing, and they know me. They know that I made it in my kitchen for them, so that’s really special.