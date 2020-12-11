Shawnee homeowners can now plant trees between sidewalk and street next to property

Shawnee homeowners and landowners are now allowed to plant trees within public right-of-ways, the areas between the street or curb and their adjacent private property lines.

The Shawnee City Council voted 5-2 to approve new city code and regulations that give city staff administrative discretion to allow, prohibit and/or relocate proposed street trees. The new codes apply to residential properties for both new and existing homes.

Councilmembers Eric Jenkins and Mike Kemmling voted in dissent.

Shawnee city code and policies previously prohibited planting trees within the public right-of-way.

Those who support: Councilmembers in support said more trees create more shade and cooler temperatures, and boost property values.

Councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell:

“Having these established trees in the right of ways actually increases property values and provides many other benefits to our community. Mature trees in neighborhoods brings value; it brings shade; it brings many, many things.”

Those who oppose: Councilmembers in opposition said the trees affect infrastructure and create leaf clutter in the streets.

Councilmember Kemmling:

“Living in a neighborhood where there are very well-established trees in the right-of-way, I will say that as fall marches on, I begin to see more and more of the issues that I have with it. Whether that be leaves the fall in the middle of the street because of the canopy that nobody wants to claim and rake out of the street into their own yard, or whether it be buckled sidewalks that when they’re repaired they’re repaired wavy so that they will not affect the root systems of established trees, I do think that this is not in the best interest of the city.”

The city council discussed this item Oct. 5 and voted 4-3 to approve the revisions, and the Shawnee Planning Commission on Nov. 2 gave its unanimous approval.

Go deeper: Listen to the discussion at this council meeting video below. Discussion begins at 27:43.