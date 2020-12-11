Duck Donuts franchise relocates to Leawood Plaza and opens Dec. 12 with expanded menu

The only Duck Donuts in the Kansas City metro — and Kansas — is reopening at 12130 State Line Road in the Leawood Plaza Shopping Center on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Local franchisees Ryan and Katie McNeil opened their first location of the Pennsylvania-based chain in June 2018 at the Ranch Mart North shopping center, in Leawood, at 95th and Mission Rd.

After about 18 months, though, the McNeils said they realized a new space was needed to fit the made-to-order donut shop’s “evolution and growth.”

Although COVID-19 is now factored into the reopening equation, Ryan McNeil said Duck Donuts is excited about the new location — and the new menu items that come with it.

“We could not be more thankful for our time in the Ranch Mart shopping center and for the support we received from our friends and neighbors there,” he said in a press release. “But now we look forward to reopening in Leawood Plaza with new menu items such as delicious milkshakes, in a bright, airy space that allows us to expand and better serve our guests.”

The new Duck Donuts sits in a nearly 2,500 square foot store and features the franchise’s beach theme, inspired by the founder’s experiences vacationing in Duck, N.C., on the Outer Banks.

Customers are able to customize cake donuts — now including a limited-time chocolate cake donut — with a variety of icings and toppings.

While the original Leawood location closed in March just before COVID-19 shutdowns went into effect, the new location is opening mid-pandemic and is implementing several safety measures.

Employees and customers are required to wear masks at all times, high-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and customers will be asked to maintain physical distancing.

The store opens Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8 a.m. Regular store hours will be Monday and Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday through Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, beginning Monday, Dec. 14, customers can order directly online or through the franchise’s rewards app for either curbside pick-up or delivery.