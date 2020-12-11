Briefly Noted: Local seamstress stitches winter hats to Shawnee PD to donate; Fairway’s KC Family Dental installs nine-foot singing Christmas tree trio

Local seamstress stitches winter hats to Shawnee PD to donate

A local seamstress hand-knit several winter hats and delivered them to the Shawnee Police Department. The police will distribute the hand-knit hats to those who need one.

“A special thank you to our friend Betty for her timely donation of hand made knitted hats,” the police tweeted. “As the weather turns these hats will go to folks in need. And for those that know of Betty’s handy work you know the high quality of these hats.”

Fairway’s KC Family Dental installs nine-foot singing Christmas tree trio

KC Family Dental, 4034 Shawnee Mission Parkway, installed three nine-foot tall singing Christmas trees for the public’s enjoyment.

The trees can be seen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, singing 17 different holiday songs. Sarah Brent, a dentist at the office, previously saw a singing tree installment in Phoenix a few years ago and found the manufacturer online. After asking about shipping, Brent discovered it was a local manufacturer and thought it was meant to be.

“With everything going on in 2020, it seemed like the perfect year to do something fun and share the singing trees with Kansas City,” Brent said in an email to the Post. “People can enjoy them from their cars or standing outside with their family.”

Three nominees for judge sent to Gov. Kelly by 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission

The 10th Judicial Nominating Commission, which is made up of Johnson County, sent the three following nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly:

Jennifer Ashford, Olathe, district magistrate judge 10th Judicial District

Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, lawyer at Horn Aylward & Brandy

Vanessa Riebli, Olathe, section chief, Johnson County District Attorney Office

Gov. Laura Kelly has 60 days to decide who will fill District Judge Thomas Foster’s vacancy following his late November retirement.