Free COVID-19 testing — without nasal swabs — now available at SM North High School

People in Johnson County wanting to get tested for COVID-19 now have a new option. And it doesn’t involve those bothersome nasal swabs, either.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced this week that it is opening up a free testing site at SM North High School, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The site began testing today, Thursday, Dec. 10, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to a district release. Both drive-thru and walk-up testing is available.

Those wanting to get tested should go to the school’s east parking lot, closest to Metcalf Ave.

This site will conduct saliva-based PCR tests that use oral swabs to get samples, a method generally considered less painful than the more common nasal swabs used for testing.

Results will be returned within 48 to 96 hours.

The district says the testing is free and open to the public. To register, go here.

Those getting tested are asked to not eat or drink anything at least 30 minutes prior to getting tested.