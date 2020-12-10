Briefly Noted: KCI new terminal to open March 2023; Mission Community Food Bank open for curbside pick-up Dec. 10

KCI new terminal to open March 2023

The new terminal for the Kansas City International Airport is slated to be complete March 3, 2023.

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday shared in a tweet the Kansas City Aviation Department’s announcement for the planned opening day. Design images here. [Kansas City’s new airport terminal now has an opening date, mayor announces — The Kansas City Star]

Mission Community Food Bank open for curbside pick-up Dec. 10

The Mission Community Food Bank, located at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, will be open for curbside pick up on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants should enter the parking lot from Nall Avenue and stay in their vehicle while volunteers load items. As of January 2021, the food pantry will be open every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

Shawnee Town 1929 hosting free COVID-19 testing

Shawnee Town 1929, an outdoor museum near downtown Shawnee, is hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at 11600 Johnson Drive.

Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa nonprofit, will manage the clinic. Registration details are here.

Shawnee closing Monticello Road at 71st for road work

The city of Shawnee is closing Monticello Road at 71st Street starting Thursday, December 10 through Friday, December 11 so crews can install a gas line crossing. Monticello will be plated and open during the evening hours. Detours will be posted.

Details on the Monticello Road project are here.