Rollover crash on I-35 in Lenexa leaves woman hospitalized in serious condition

A woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Lenexa on Tuesday evening.
Lenexa police were dispatched to investigate a possible crash on Interstate 35 south of 95th Street at about 6:45 p.m.
Responding officers found that a vehicle left the southbound lanes of I-35 in the 9700 block, crashed through a chain-link fence, and rolled at least twice before ending up in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Marshall Drive.
Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to safely remove the car’s driver in just under five minutes.
Johnson County Med-Act transported the driver, an adult female, to an area hospital with a broken leg and several other injuries. Her condition was described as serious.
Officers continue to investigate the crash.
Check back with this report for updates.
