Juice bar, pilates studio and barbershop are first three tenants in PV’s Corinth Quarter development

Developers of the Corinth Quarter project, on the site of the old Corinth Square South complex near 83rd and Mission in Prairie Village, say three tenants have already signed leases for spaces in the development — a juice bar, pilates studio and a men’s barbershop.

First Washington Realty, which also owns The Village Shops and Corinth Square, say they expect construction at Corinth Quarter to continue through much of next year.

The three tenants for the 25,000 square-foot development that were announced this week include:

Club Pilates, which will provide low-impact, full-body workouts.

Nekter Juice Bar, which will offer “an extensive menu of cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls.”

Scissors & Scotch, a boutique men’s barber shop that provides men’s grooming and spa services while serving drinks.

The three tenants fill about one-third of the space at the Corinth Quarter development at 8300 Mission Rd., said Gregg Zike, First Washington vice president.

Although COVID-19 has posed challenges to recruiting and maintaining tenants, Zike said First Washington believes in establishing more roots in Prairie Village.

“It’s been a tough year, this has not been the time to bring retail to the market,” Zike said at Monday Prairie Village City Council meeting, which was held remotely. “But we really believe in Prairie Village, and we really believe in the tenancy here and the drive for new tenants. We believe the velocity of the leasing site will pick up over this winter, early spring.”

Zike said construction is anticipated to continue through next summer and into fall 2021.

Councilmember Sheila Myers expressed disappointment with the design of Corinth Quarter, and said she doesn’t see how it aligns with Corinth Square’s existing look or the design of other buildings elsewhere in Prairie Village. Councilmember Jori Nelson agreed with Myers.

“There is certainly a connection to the rest of Prairie Village, and certainly Corinth Square North,” Zike said, referencing the shopping center just north of 83rd St. “Whether it’s the wood, some stone or the metal, there is a connection. It’s a new and what we hope to be a timeless interpretation of that, but we really did make every effort.”