Briefly Noted: OP police officer receives award for bomb threat assistance; Roeland Park seeks resident help to achieve 30% glass recycling rate

Overland Park police officer receives award for bomb threat assistance in Leavenworth

Overland Park police officer Gavin Hall was recently awarded for his assistance with a bomb threat in Fort Leavenworth in October, according to a tweet from Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

Donchez accepted the award on Hall’s behalf as he is currently in quarantine. Hall will be presented with the award at the Jan. 13 public safety committee meeting, according to Donchez’s tweet.

Roeland Park seeks resident help to achieve 30% glass recycling rate

The city of Roeland Park is asking residents for help to reach its goal of a 30% glass recycling rate by 2022.

Currently, Roeland Parkers are recycling glass at a 20% rate. To help reach the goal, residents can take their glass to the Aldi parking lot and drop them in the purple Ripple Glass bin.

Overland Park Fire Department shares safety tips for live Christmas trees

The Overland Park Fire Department recently shared on Twitter some safety tips about live Christmas trees.

“Although Christmas tree fire are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious,” the department wrote. Here are those tips: