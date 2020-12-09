‘A sign of progress’ — Prairie Village names Maj. Byron Roberson as city’s first Black police chief

Prairie Village is gaining its first Black police chief in the city’s history.

Maj. Byron Roberson, who has served the Prairie Village Police Department for the past 26 years, will begin his new role as the city’s seventh chief of police when Mayor Eric Mikkelson officially appoints him on Jan. 4, 2021. Mikkelson announced those plans during Monday’s city council meeting.

“This department, this city, is a trailblazer in many ways, and I believe that this appointment is proof of that,” Roberson said. “We will continue to be innovators at the forefront of equal treatment of all citizens and good protection to our citizens who traverse through our city. And I think this will continue under my leadership.”

Roberson currently serves as deputy chief to Chief Tim Schwartzkopf, who will retire after 27 years of serving the Prairie Village Police Department. Schwartzkopf will become an additional assistant city administrator for Prairie Village and also begins that new role Jan. 4, 2021.

A first in Prairie Village and Johnson County

It appears to be quite rare for a Black man to serve as police chief in Johnson County and statewide. To Prairie Village city officials’ understanding, Roberson could be the first Black police chief of any city in Johnson County’s history. Roberson may also become the third Black police chief to be in active service in Kansas, according to current records from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

“There’s always a first in everything; that, to me, is progress, and progress in the right direction,” Roberson said. “Some may be surprised that in 2020, I am the first African-American police chief in a very progressive county like Johnson. From all accounts, it’s true, but that is a sign of progress. That is another example of the trailblazing of the city of Prairie Village.”

Roberson said he is honored to have this position.

“This is just one thing of attempting to be as diverse and inclusive and fair by putting not just an African American in a position of power, but the right and best person for the job; it just so happens to be me this time,” Roberson said. “But first only means the beginning. This just puts a spotlight on this is where we need to go.”

Schwartzkopf said he was “excited and honored to pass the baton” to Roberson.

“He is the right person to be police chief for our department,” Schwartzkopf said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Roberson said he plans to continue to keep safety of officers and residents at the forefront of police operations. He thanked his wife, Stacy Roberson, for her years of support.

More on Roberson:

Roberson has served in Prairie Village and Mission Hills since 1995. Prior to this role, he served for two years in Plattsburg, Missouri. During his time with the Prairie Village Police Department, Roberson has been a field training officer, narcotics detective and shift supervisor.

He rose in the ranks from corporal all the way to major and has served as deputy chief of police since April 2019.

Roberson earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jackson State University and a master’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Central Missouri. He is also an adjunct professor of criminal justice at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Roberson is a graduate of the 369th Session of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, and a graduate of the 269th Class of the FBI National Academy.

A send-off for Schwartzkopf

Schwartzkopf credited his success in the police department to his fellow officers, past and present.

“I know it’s a cliché statement, but it has really been a good ride, and I think the reason for that is all the people that I work with here,” he said.

Roberson said he and Schwartzkopf shared a productive working relationship in which they learned from each other. He called Schwartzkopf “a great man, a good father, a good friend, a good husband and a good police officer.”

“I’m very much going to miss him as my coworker, but I’m glad that he’s still here in the city,” Roberson said. “There’s a vast amount of history, experience, that’s still here in the city that can all be tapped into if need be.”

More on Schwartzkopf:

Schwartzkopf started his career as a police officer in 1994 in Prairie Village. He rose the ranks from officer to captain, and was appointed chief of police in 2015.

During his career with the Prairie Village Police Department, Schwartzkopf served as a field training officer, school resource officer, special investigations unit supervisor and shift supervisor. He also managed staff services, patrol and investigations divisions.

Under his leadership, Schwartzkopf implemented multiple officer wellness initiatives, including the peer support program, chaplain program, improved physical fitness and Below 100 training. He oversaw the adoption of new technologies for the department, such as body cameras, a new records management system and tech upgrades within the traffic unit.

Also under Schwartzkopf’s leadership, the department embarked on more community engagement events, such as Coffee with a Cop and Lunch with Law Enforcement. Schwartzkopf collaborated with Johnson County Mental Health on the county’s new mental health co-responder program.

Schwartzkopf has served as president of both the Johnson County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association and the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

Mayor’s commendation for new roles

Mikkelson praised the two men for their city leadership and shared support for their new roles at city hall.

Below is the mayor’s statement in its entirety:

“While we will be losing an excellent police chief, we are thrilled that the residents of Prairie Village will continue to receive the benefit of Tim’s formidable work ethic, integrity and skills in his new public service role as an assistant city administrator.

“Byron’s impressive credentials, education and experience will suit him perfectly to fill those big shoes as our new chief. All those who know and have worked with Byron are confident that the safety of Prairie Village will be in great hands. It will be an honor for me to appoint and entrust such a high caliber person with the leadership of our highly respected police department.”

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday voted 10-1 to accept the creation of the second assistant city administrator position for Schwartzkopf to fill. Following the city council’s decision, City Administrator Wes Jordan named Schwartzkopf as the new hire. Councilmember Dan Runion cast the dissenting vote. Councilmember Tucker Poling was absent.