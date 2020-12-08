Briefly Noted: Lenexa seniors join drive-thru holiday banquet; Jewish Family Services providing gifts for 350+ families for Hanukkah

Lenexa seniors join drive-thru holiday banquet

The city of Lenexa teamed up with local retirement communities to host the city’s popular Lenexa Senior Holiday Banquet on Monday afternoon. Because of the health risks of gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city offered the event drive-thru style. City staff said participating seniors drove to the Lenexa Senior Center in Old Town and picked up a delicious full turkey dinner to go.

Retirement communities donated all of the food, sides and desserts for the event, which offered full meals for 350 seniors. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance, greeting participants as they picked up their meals.

Jewish Family Services providing gifts for 350+ families for Hanukkah

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City is distributing gifts to more than 350 local families as part of its annual Hanukkah Project.

The event is “pandemic proof” this year, with volunteers wrapping gifts in smaller numbers instead of a large wrapping party. The gift packages also include gift cards for families to shop online from the safety of home.

Participating families can receive their gifts through a contactless pickup at the Jewish Campus on Tuesday, Dec. 8 as well as the Brookside office on Dec. 9. A small number of volunteers will offer contactless delivery to older adults.

This year, Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins at sundown Thursday, Dec. 10.

Roeland Park begins citywide scavenger hunt until Dec. 31

A Roeland Park scavenger hunt is underway, and some could win a city-related prize. Between now and Dec. 31, residents can find a described Roeland Park location on the list and take a selfie to prove they were there.

Once a resident finds all the locations and can prove they’ve been there, they are eligible to win a prize. Find a link to the scavenger hunt here.