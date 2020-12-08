Anew Health opening mental health center for senior patients in Shawnee

Shawnee will gain its first medical facility focused on treating mental health for senior patients.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Nov. 16 voted 9-0 to approve a special use permit for Anew Health to open a facility near Shawnee Mission Parkway and K-7 Highway.

Project details: Located at 6815 Hilltop Road, the short-term inpatient facility will occupy about 13,500 square feet of a roughly 24,000-square-foot building.

The medical center will specialize in care for geriatric patients with conditions that include anxiety, behavior disturbances, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and mental disorders related to brain injury, stroke or other neuropsychiatric disorders, according to city documents.

The Anew Health facility is set to have 20 beds and 19 employees.

A representative with Anew Health said the facility will have multiple entrances separate from the other two building tenants, which include a lab and an immediate care facility. The facility is set to have several security measures in place, including magnetic locks, swipe card entry and shatterproof windows.

Anew will be a stand-alone facility, unaffiliated with other hospitals in the area.

Commissioners Leo Nunnink and Brian Roth were absent. Commissioner Randy Braley resigned from his position since taking action on this item.