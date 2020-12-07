Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming virtual events!

We have several virtual events lined up for the whole family to enjoy! Here’s what you have to look forward to:

Continuing Education Ed Talks

The JCCC Continuing Education series of free instructor-led Ed Talks takes place every Tuesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Topics range from personal to professional and all courses can be completed from the comfort of home. You can still take advantage of the remaining sessions:

Grief During COVID – Tuesday, December 8

Let Your Money Work for You: Creating a Passive Income – Friday, December 18

Chaeyoung Park – Piano Recital

Chaeyoung Park, winner of the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition, performs around the world but calls Lawrence, Kansas, her second home. Join us at 7 p.m. on December 11 for a dazzling free, four-part performance. Stay tuned to the Carlsen Center event page for the Zoom link prior to the show. Can’t make it that evening? The concert link will be available for viewing until January 31 on the Carlsen Center website!

Manual Cinema’s “Christmas Carol”

The Carlsen Center presents the world premiere of Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol with several different livestream opportunities December 16 – 18.

Manual Cinema, a Chicago-based shadow puppet theater, brings hundreds of puppets, miniatures and silhouettes together for an imaginative reinvention of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. Tickets are $20 per household. Each show will be performed live in Manual Cinema’s Chicago studio and livestreamed for your virtual enjoyment!

Carlsen Center Presents: Ruel Joyce and Jazz Recital Series

Now in its 32nd year, the Ruel Joyce and Jazz Recital Series features some of the most respected classical and jazz musicians in the Kansas City area. Broadcasts air Mondays and Tuesdays at noon, and audiences can watch any time through December 2020!

‘Be the Change’ with raptivist Joey FineRhyme

JCCC Arts Education is proud to present raptivist (rap activist) Joey FineRhyme in a virtual video discussion on climate change and sustainability! This free event is ideal for 5th- through 8th-graders and includes a 45-minute concert-style video, plus a personalized Zoom session with Joey.

“Be the Change” inspires students to take action and make a difference in their world by using a STEM-plus-arts approach to sustainability education. This event is available through May 1. Reserve your spot today!

Don’t Miss Out!

Follow JCCC on Twitter and Facebook, or visit our events page to stay up to date on all upcoming events and happenings!