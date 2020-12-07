The city of Mission addresses stormwater issues at townhome community near 51st Street and Lamar

The city of Mission on Dec. 16 will consider the approval of an $11,000 curb repair to improve stormwater issues at the Apollo Garden town home community near 51st Street and Lamar Avenue.

Why it matters: Residents on W. 49th Street don’t have any storm water drainage, and it’s led to one homeowner experiencing basement leaks. Although it’s not a permanent solution to the lack of drainage, the work will prevent runoff from draining over the curb and gutter, and from the Homeowner’s Association recently-installed rock wall.

What’s next: The city council will consider the items approval at the Dec. 16 meeting as a consent agenda item. If approved, Phoenix Concrete LLC, the contractor, will remove and replace the sidewalk to install “a 12-inch drain basin and underdrain to connect to an existing inlet,” according to city documents.