The city of Mission addresses stormwater issues at townhome community near 51st Street and Lamar

  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

The Apollo Gardens storm water project will replace existing sidewalk and add curb repairs if approved on Dec. 16.

The city of Mission on Dec. 16 will consider the approval of an $11,000 curb repair to improve stormwater issues at the Apollo Garden town home community near 51st Street and Lamar Avenue.

Why it matters: Residents on W. 49th Street don’t have any storm water drainage, and it’s led to one homeowner experiencing basement leaks. Although it’s not a permanent solution to the lack of drainage, the work will prevent runoff from draining over the curb and gutter, and from the Homeowner’s Association recently-installed rock wall.

What’s next: The city council will consider the items approval at the Dec. 16 meeting as a consent agenda item. If approved, Phoenix Concrete LLC, the contractor, will remove and replace the sidewalk to install “a 12-inch drain basin and underdrain to connect to an existing inlet,” according to city documents.