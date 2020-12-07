New restaurant opening at Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa

Red Door Grill is opening a new restaurant in Sonoma Plaza, a new and growing commercial center in Lenexa.

Located at 15918 W. 88th St., just east of I-435, Red Door Grill’s Lenexa location opens to the public Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“While it’s definitely a unique time to be opening a new restaurant, we are excited to be part of this vibrant and growing area in Lenexa,” said Gary Zancanelli, owner and founder of Red Door Grill. “This location offers a great vibe for a casual, yet upscale dining experience in a safe, COVID friendly environment.”

The restaurant features a rustic, modern feel with an open bar area, second-story mezzanine area, private upstairs dining room and a large patio overlooking a pond with a water feature, according to a press release. The nearly 6,500-square-foot space can seat up to 140 in the dining room, 20 in the bar area, and 40 on the outdoor patio with COVID-19 capacity restrictions still in place.

The mezzanine area and private dining room can be booked ahead for private parties.

The restaurant is following COVID-19 guidelines that allow for physical distancing among tables. Guests are required to wear a mask to enter. The restaurant will also offer carryout with curbside pickup.

As part of its grand opening, Red Door Grill will collect donations to support the E3 Ranch Foundation that serves American veterans and active military service members, as well as the fight against child trafficking.

Lunch and dinner will be served daily, and brunch will be available on weekends. Brunch will be offered on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant will also offer a happy hour menu weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring half-price drinks and discounted food items like the restaurant’s fried pickles, barbecue chicken sliders, carne asada tacos and nachos.

Hours of operation are: