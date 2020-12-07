Briefly Noted: Lucy’s Kids for Peace, Sporting KC team up for The Great Toy Giveaway; Mission to host virtual Pearl Harbor memorial event Dec. 7

Lucy’s Kids for Peace, Sporting KC team up for The Great Toy Giveaway

The Shawnee chapter of Lucy’s Kids for Peace and Sporting KC teamed up on Giving Tuesday Dec. 1 for The Great Toy Giveaway at Children’s Mercy Park. Thanks to a donation from The Toy Foundation, volunteers from the two organizations gave out thousands of new toys to local families who were invited through various community organizations. In total, The Great Toy Giveaway served more than 65 families and 200 children.

The Great Toy Giveaway is a peer-to-peer giving program that provides students the opportunity to distribute toys to children.

“We are grateful for the support and partnerships that have made the Great Toy Giveaway possible,” said Jill Chalfie, Lucy’s Kids for Peace chapter leader.

The remaining toys will be distributed to Children’s Mercy, Shadow Buddies, KVC, Shawnee Community Services, the Shawnee police and fire departments, Sunrise Senior Living and Phoenix Family.

Mission to host virtual Pearl Harbor memorial event Dec. 7

The city of Mission is hosting a virtual Pearl Harbor memorial event on Dec. 7.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m., and a moment of remembrance will be held following remarks at 11:55 a.m. To join via Zoom, visit the city of Mission online calendar here.

Bluhawk taps Sports Facilities Management to manage OP multi-sports complex

The developer of Bluhawk recently announced it has reached an agreement with Sports Facilities Management to optimize, program and manage Bluhawk’s multi-sports complex in Overland Park.

Sports Facilities Management specializes in sports tourism development and operations. The company will provide full-time management for the Bluhawk multi-sports complex and oversight of the day-to-day operations of the venue.