Blue Moose Bar & Grill in Prairie Village will close permanently on Dec. 31

Blue Moose Bar & Grill, a mainstay neighborhood hangout and eatery for nearly two decades in the Shops of Prairie Village, will close for good Dec. 31.

The restaurant announced the news Saturday on its Facebook page.

“After 18 years, our last day of operations will be December 31st. We have loved being an integral part of the Prairie Village Community for nearly two decades!” the post said.

In a statement Sunday, the Blue Moose’s ownership group cited the ongoing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which have caused devastation to the hospitality industry, has crippled the restaurant. Like many other restaurants, it can no longer generate the sales necessary to pay the bills,” the statement said.

In the same release, Blue Moose managing member Ed Nelson is quoted: “The Blue Moose has been an integral part of the Prairie Village Community for nearly two decades. We have employed hundreds of wonderful people and provided thousands a neighborhood establishment they could enjoy and be proud of,” Nelson said. “However, we just could not overcome the lack of sales caused by Covid and the restrictions.”

The Blue Moose invited patrons to continue to dine in or order carry-out through Dec. 31 for “one last meal or drink.”

The Blue Moose’s other three locations — in Lenexa, Kansas City, Mo., and Topeka — will remain open, according to a spokesperson.