Your Community: Navigating the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all differently. And it’s especially difficult for those who have limited digital access or skills. To help you navigate the pandemic, Johnson County Library has created a list of resources that cover a variety of topics.
Johnson County Library is the primary organization implementing the Digital Navigators project of the Community Reinvestment Phase II of Johnson County COVID-19 Recovery Funding. The goal of this project is to provide support and assistance for Johnson County residents who lack digital access and skills who have been impacted by COVID-19. Johnson County Library staff are connectors to education, career, technology, human services and other resources through our information and public service channels.
Resources are available for the following topics:
- Device/Internet Access
- Social Services
- Health
- Business
- Employment
- Education
- Digital Literacy
- Recursos españoles
If you are looking for resources to help you during the pandemic, Johnson County Library is here to help. Call (913) 826-4600 to speak with a Librarian, visit one of the 14 locations or go to jocolibrary.org/covid for more information.
Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom
