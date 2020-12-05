Your Community: Navigating the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all differently. And it’s especially difficult for those who have limited digital access or skills. To help you navigate the pandemic, Johnson County Library has created a list of resources that cover a variety of topics.

Johnson County Library is the primary organization implementing the Digital Navigators project of the Community Reinvestment Phase II of Johnson County COVID-19 Recovery Funding. The goal of this project is to provide support and assistance for Johnson County residents who lack digital access and skills who have been impacted by COVID-19. Johnson County Library staff are connectors to education, career, technology, human services and other resources through our information and public service channels.

Resources are available for the following topics:

Device/Internet Access

Social Services

Health

Business

Employment

Education

Digital Literacy

Recursos españoles

If you are looking for resources to help you during the pandemic, Johnson County Library is here to help. Call (913) 826-4600 to speak with a Librarian, visit one of the 14 locations or go to jocolibrary.org/covid for more information.

