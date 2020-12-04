Woman kidnapped during carjacking in Prairie Village Hy-Vee parking lot, suspect arrested

Prairie Village Police say a suspect has been arrested after a woman was kidnapped in the parking lot of a Prairie Village Hy-Vee Wednesday night and forced to drive her vehicle into Kansas City, Mo.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Prairie Village Police say they were notified of the kidnapping just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The statement says a man forced the victim into her vehicle in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 7620 State Line Road.

The man then forced the woman to drive to an “unspecified location” in Kansas City, Mo., where he battered her and removed her from the car, Prairie Village Police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was released Wednesday night with “non-life threatening injuries.”

After the woman was removed from her vehicle, Kansas City, Mo., police officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Independence Ave. and Van Brunt Blvd., according to a KCPD statement. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of 9th Street and Chestnut.

“The suspect attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle, but was quickly detained without further incident. The suspect had minor injuries, was treated by KCFD at the scene,” a KCPD statement said.

No officers or other citizens were injured during the incident, according to police.

Sgt. Adam Taylor with the Prairie Village Police said both the male suspect and female victim are adults and that investigators believe they did not know each other prior to the incident.

“We believe this was an isolated incident,” he said.