Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids calls for new package passage; Westwood Hills leaf removal to take place Dec. 6

As COVID-19 relief programs remain at-risk, Rep. Davids calls for new package passage

Although COVID-19 cases nationwide continue to rise, several coronavirus relief programs including pandemic unemployment assistance are set to retire at the end of the year.

That’s why Rep. Sharice Davids has been encouraging congressional leaders to stay in session until a new relief package is passed. Davids said in a press release leaders on both sides of the aisle need to come to an agreement on a “deal that provides for the health, safety and economic security” nationwide. .

“Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, our hospitals are being pushed to the bring and our workers and small businesses are continuing to suffer,” Davids said in the release. “We cannot, in good conscience, go back to our districts for the holiday recess while millions continue to suffer without help from their government.”

Davids listed the following as basics needed for any relief package:

Resources for widespread, rapid COVID-19 testing

Access to personal protective equipment

Hospital funding

Small business relief

Unemployment and housing assistance

Accountability and transparency in relief fund distribution

Support for local and state governments

Westwood Hills leaf removal to take place Dec. 6

Westwood Hills leaf removal will take place on Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents should rake leaves within eight feet of the back of the curb, and should leave three feet of walkable space if near a sidewalk. The leaf piles should be free of limbs and litter, and cars should not be parked in front of leaves during the collection hours.

Socially-distanced Santa Claus heading to Westwood Hills Dec. 5

Although COVID-19 caused the city to cancel its tree lighting and a Santa event, a socially-distanced Santa Claus is headed to Westwood Hills on Dec. 5.

Santa will make an appearance in his red mobile on Dec. 5 by driving down every street in the city around 4 p.m. Residents can stay in their houses or yards to see and wave to Santa as he passes.

Lenexa hosting virtual Sar-Ko Aglow lighting ceremony Friday evening

Lenexa is about to turn on the lights for Sar-Ko Aglow, the city’s annual holiday lights display at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Mayor Mike Boehm will turn on the lights, and residents may watch during a Facebook livestream at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Located at 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, the holiday lights display will be on through Sunday, Jan. 10.