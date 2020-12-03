Rising construction costs could make Overland Park arboretum visitors center more expensive

The long-planned visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens may cost $1.4 million more than the $17.25 million already planned because of increases in construction costs, city council members learned Wednesday.

At the community development committee meeting, councilmembers took up the visitor center discussion for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the design was in the early stages. However, now that the design has been more fully developed, councilmembers were told that some changes, along with the general increase in construction costs, would make the project more expensive.

Much of the project will be paid by private donations from the Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park. That group has pledged $10 million for development that includes not only the center building but garden space, a circular “wedding lawn” and ponds and drives. The center has been in the works since 2013.

Not included in the plan is the amphitheater and lawn proposal that was controversial with neighbors a year ago. That part of the arboretum master plan has been delayed to an undetermined time in the future.

Private fundraising nears goal

Vicki Lilly, executive director of the foundation, told the committee that $9.6 million has already been raised from 150 donors, and that fundraising won’t stop once the foundation hits its goal amount. She said groundbreaking is likely to prompt more donations.

“The visitors’ center is going to turn the arboretum into a true destination used by thousands more residents and visitors each year,” that will bring in more revenue, Lilly said. “We totally understand that it is costing more than anticipated, but I think we can all agree that it will never cost any less to build than it will today. We are convinced that trimming the project would be a disservice to the community.”

Bryan Toben, assistant director of recreation services, said the biggest driver of the cost increase was $550,000 for structural steel for the building. Other contributors to the cost increase, he said, included adjustments made to deal with rock that must be drilled through to make way for sewer lines for the building, changes to make the restrooms unisex and the addition of a driveway.

The committee gave the staff direction to move ahead with the project. Several more steps will have to be taken by the city council and planning commission before any dirt is turned.

Discussion about impact on budget

Councilmember Faris Farassati voted for the project to move ahead, but only on the condition that the committee’s direction doesn’t yet obligate the city to add the extra money into the capital budget. That spending plan covers a variety of building projects about five years into the future. The original $17.25 million is already included in the city’s capital improvements budget.

Farassati said he was open to a conversation with the foundation about the project, but is cautious about the financial impact of the pandemic.

Councilmember Stacie Gram said she is enthusiastic about the project. “I think that it will be a great asset for the city long term,” and will benefit the city and businesses economically, she said.

Groundbreaking could be as early as summer of next year, once full approval is given.