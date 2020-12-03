Briefly Noted: KCK school board moves start of in-person learning to April 2021; Shawnee’s Pflumm Road project nearly complete

KCK school board moves start of in-person learning to April 2021

The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to move the start of in-person learning from January to April 2021.

Students would return to in-person classes April 5 with instructional staff returning on March 22.

This comes after the school board voted in October to return students to the classroom Jan. 4, 2021.

All Kansas City, Kansas students are learning remotely. [KCK school board votes to move start of in-person learning to April 2021 — WDAF]

Shawnee’s Pflumm Road project nearly complete; some lane closures into next week

Shawnee’s Pflumm Road rehabilitation project is in the finishing stages. Meanwhile, some additional lane closures are planned for Thursday, Dec. 3, into next week.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 3, northbound Pflumm Road will be closed between 75th Terrace and Blackfish Parkway. Detours will be Lackman and Quivira via 79th and 71st streets. The work is expected to last one week.

Additionally, the westbound lanes of Blackfish Parkway at Pflumm Road will be closed through Friday, Dec. 4, so crews can install stamped concrete crosswalks and finish work on the median. Detours will be Lackman and Quivira via 79th and 67th streets.

Merriam’s Christmas in the Courtyard can be seen anytime after Dec. 4

Merriam Mayor Ken Sissom will soon be flipping a switch to light the Merriam Community Center courtyard for the holiday season.

The lights can be seen anytime after Dec. 4 at the community center, 6040 Slater Street.

Shawnee issuing bonds for Hoss & Brown office building project on Midland

The Shawnee City Council on Nov. 23 voted 7-0 to authorize issuance of about $2.2 million in bonds for the Hoss & Brown project. HB Midland Holdings LLC, based in Shawnee, plans to use the bonds to finance acquisition and construction of a professional office building at 15902 Midland Drive. Councilmember Tammy Thomas was absent.

Shawnee will exempt the property acquired with proceeds of the bonds from the city’s ad valorem taxes for 10 years. However, the company will pay the city 35% of the company’s ad valorem taxes for the project. The company will also continue to pay personal property taxes and any special assessments or fees.

Lenexa issuing bonds for Ford Mercantile warehouse project at Renner and 113th

The Lenexa City Council on Nov. 17 voted 7-0 to authorize issuance of up to $8.3 million in bonds for the Ford Mercantile warehouse project. Ford Mercantile Warehouse Company plans to use the bonds to finance acquisition, construction and equipping of a roughly 100,000-square-foot office/warehouse on the northwest corner of Renner Boulevard and 113th Street in the Lenexa Logistics Centre South business park. Councilmember Dan Roh was absent.

The company also received a 10-year, 55% tax abatement for the project.