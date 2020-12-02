High-speed chase that began in KCMO ends near downtown OP with two suspects in custody

Two suspects were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit across state lines early Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City, Mo., police department started pursuing a blue Ford Focus hatchback shortly after midnight on southbound Interstate 35. The vehicle was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Missouri.

Speeds of 80-100 miles per hour were reported as the car sped southbound on I-35 into Johnson County.

Officers from Mission and Merriam took over the pursuit from KCMO officers as the chase passed Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The suspect vehicle exited southbound I-35 onto westbound I-435, then turned eastbound on 95th Street through Lenexa. Several officers attempted to hit the car’s tires with stop sticks. At least one of those attempts successfully hit the driver’s side front tire of the vehicle.

With assistance from a KCMO Police helicopter, Johnson County law enforcement officers continued to pursue the car northbound on Antioch and then eastbound on Santa Fe Drive into downtown Overland Park.

The car turned eastbound on 79th Street and then south on Metcalf.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was able to spin the suspect car out twice, eventually bringing the car to a stop in the 8300 block of Floyd Street in Overland Park, just west of Metcalf Avenue.

Both suspects were arrested without further incident at 12:35 a.m. No injuries were reported to officers or suspects.

Law enforcement officers from Mission, Merriam, Lenexa, Overland Park, Shawnee, and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

Check back with this report for updates.