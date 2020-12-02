COVID-19 and cold weather will make this a tough winter — here’s where to get food, shelter assistance in JoCo

Cold weather and the holiday season — coupled with COVID-19 this year — are here, and there are plenty of options for those who might need food or housing assistance in Johnson County.

The Shawnee Mission Post put together a list of food pantries or drives and homeless shelters available to the public this year. Here’s a look at the options for both food and housing assistance by city below:

Leawood

Leawood Presbyterian Church, 2715 W. 83rd Street: A walk-up food pantry open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. No identification or proof of residence is required. Donations — both physical and financial — are accepted, and a list of how to help can be found online here.

Lenexa

Project 1020, 9400 Pflumm Road: A seasonal homeless shelter for adults without restrictions that opened on Dec. 1. It’s open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church. Donations can be made here or via an Amazon wishlist, and those interested in volunteering can do so here.

Central Church of the Nazarene, 12600 W. 87th Street Parkway: The food pantry serves those in need once per calendar month, with photo identification and proof of Johnson County residency required. It is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food pantry serves those in need once per calendar month, with photo identification and proof of Johnson County residency required. It is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. West Lenexa Seventh Day Church, 24450 W. 83rd Street: A food pantry open on Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mission

The Mission Community Food Pantry at 5601 W. 62nd Street: Hosted out of the Trinity Lutheran Church, the food pantry will be open on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No identification required. People are to remain in their vehicles and enter the parking lot from Nall Avenue.

Hosted out of the Trinity Lutheran Church, the food pantry will be open on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No identification required. People are to remain in their vehicles and enter the parking lot from Nall Avenue. Santa Fe Waystation, 6422 Santa Fe Drive: A drive-thru food pantry is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Photo identification is required, and volunteers will help you fill out paperwork. No appointments necessary.

Merriam

The Storehouse at Antioch Church, 5201 Antioch Road: Open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those in need can receive food once a month and up to four times a year from the pantry.

Olathe

New Hope Food Pantry, 13310 S. Blackbob Road: One visit allowed per month with a government issued ID, proof of address and names and birth dates of everyone in the household for first timers (ID and proof of address every subsequent time). The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

One visit allowed per month with a government issued ID, proof of address and names and birth dates of everyone in the household for first timers (ID and proof of address every subsequent time). The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catholic Charities, 333 E. Poplar: A food pantry as well as rental and utility assistance, plus diapers and general case management resources through Catholic Charities for families south of 119th Street.

A food pantry as well as rental and utility assistance, plus diapers and general case management resources through Catholic Charities for families south of 119th Street. Salvation Army Family Lodge, 420 E. Santa Fe: A homeless shelter serving families with children.

Overland Park

Catholic Charities, 9806 W. 87th Street: A food pantry as well as rental and utility assistance, plus diapers and general case management resources through Catholic Charities for families north of 119th Street.

A food pantry as well as rental and utility assistance, plus diapers and general case management resources through Catholic Charities for families north of 119th Street. ReNewed Hope Food Pantry, 8714 Antioch Road: Drive-thru food pantry is available on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted online, though current food needs include salad dressing and pasta sauce.

Drive-thru food pantry is available on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted online, though current food needs include salad dressing and pasta sauce. Church of the Resurrection, 8412 W. 95th Street: A drive-thru food pantry is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A drive-thru food pantry is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Johnson County Interfaith Hospitality Network, 6315 W. 110th Street: An interfaith homeless intervention program aiming to help restore homeless families — with children — across 40 congregations. Additional information can be found here.

Prairie Village

Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at 9960 Mission Road: Curbside pick-up is available Wednesday and Friday mornings, and Thursday afternoons. Those interested must make an appointment by calling (913) 671-2315.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Street: A 24/7 food pantry just inside the front entrance. Those in need are encouraged to stop by anytime to grab what they need.

Roeland Park

Roeland Park United Methodist Church, 5110 Cedar Street: A drive-thru food pantry is available every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The search for volunteers continues, and a sign-up form can be found here.

Shawnee

Shawnee Community Services, 11110 W. 67th Street: Fresh bread and bakery items are available Monday through Saturday on a first come, first served basis. Free canned goods are available by appointment only, as the food pantry serves more than 350 families a month.

Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission is hosting a meal pick-up for students on Friday, Dec. 4 at all schools. Pick-up is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and is available to all students regardless of their learning mode (virtual, hybrid or in-person).

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas offers a food pantry, case management services and other resources in Overland Park and Olathe.