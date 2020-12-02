Briefly Noted: Final beam placed in AdventHealth South OP hospital expansion; KS Volunteer Commission seeks input about unmet local needs

Final beam placed in AdventHealth South OP hospital expansion

GE Johnson in mid-November placed the final precast beam on the AdventHealth South Overland Park Expansion project in south Overland Park.

Located at 165th and Antioch, the 193,000-square-foot, 85-bed hospital will include a new birth center, cardiac care, surgical services and intensive care unit. The project is slated to complete in summer 2021.

AdventHealth and members of the design team, community leaders and construction trade partners celebrated the milestone with a physically-distanced ceremony. The project broke ground in October 2019.

“It took an incredible amount of partnering, planning, and team work to achieve this milestone,” said Howard Tapia, GE Johnson senior superintendent. “We are grateful to work with such caring and motivated partners committed to the success of this project. Our teams have shown an incredible amount of ingenuity and flexibility to adjust to virtual meetings, masks, social distancing and ever-evolving best practices, all while providing the same high level of service required to build such a complex and impactful project.”

Kansas Volunteer Commission seeks input about unmet community needs

The Kansas Volunteer Commission is seeking input about unmet community needs. The commission is asking for people to take and complete a 10-minute survey by Friday, Dec. 4, which you can find online here.

Overland Park seeks photo submissions for holiday home decorations

The city of Overland Park is looking for photo submissions for its holiday home decoration competition.

The most-spirited holiday home in the city will win a pack of passes to the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, according to a city of Overland Park tweet. Photo submissions can be made online here.