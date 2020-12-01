Here’s where to get fresh-cut Christmas trees locally

As December begins, Christmas decorating is well underway — and some Shawnee Mission residents may be in search of a fresh-cut tree this year. Below are a few options, some of which benefit local organizations.
BSA Troop 282
Location: Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 95th Street
Trees for sale: Frasier Firs, Scotch Pines, Balsam Firs
Price range: $32 to $160
Tree origin: Manton, Michigan’s Dutchman Tree Farms
Proceeds go to: Sending Boy Scout Troop 282 members to H. Roe Bartle Summer Camp and the purchasing of camping materials.
Hours: Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Mondays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays from 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BSA Troop 199
Location: St. Michael and All Angels Church at 6620 Nall Avenue
Trees for sale: Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, White Pine, Scotch Pine, Charlie Browns, Black Hills Spruce
Price range: $20 to $210
Tree origin: Northwest Michigan
Proceeds go to: As the Troop’s main fundraiser, proceeds go to 90% of its expenses. This includes the Bartle summer camp, monthly campouts, Troop dues, advancement patches and more.
Trees sold per year: About 1,500
Hours: The lot will be open everyday for three weeks, or until all the trees are sold. Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hessacres
Location: Near Mill Creek Middle School in Lenexa, 24250 W. 83rd Street
Trees for sale: Scotch Pine varieties
Price range: $65 flat rate
Tree origin: Largely Michigan, some from Wisconsin
Trees sold per year: About 50
Hours: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to dusk, Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to dusk through mid-December
Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation
Location: Shawnee Indian Mission, 3403 W. 53rd Street
Trees for sale: Fraser Firs, Balsam Firs, White Pines
Price range: $35 to $109
Tree origin: Virginia and Wisconsin
Proceeds go to: Shawnee Indian Mission sponsors the event and partners with five different Boy Scout Troops, and the proceeds are all shared equally. SIM funds are used for programming and to offset the cost of operating the site.
Trees sold per year: More than 800
Hours: Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
