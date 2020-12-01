Briefly Noted: Friends of JCDS making progress on new Shawnee home; Merriam to host 24th Annual High School Visual Art Competition

Friends of JCDS making progress on new Shawnee home

Last month, Friends of JCDS Inc. led a team of volunteers from Junior League of Kansas City and E&K Construction on some demolition work for a new house in Shawnee.

A nonprofit supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Johnson County Developmental Supports, Friends of JCDS and its volunteers demolished the interior of the garage to make way for a third bedroom, removed carpet and tack strips, gutted a bathroom and removed vinyl flooring.

Located in the 11200 block of West 69th Terrace, this home marks the 16th for Friends of JCDS, which seeks to provide affordable and accessible housing to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The housing ensures that individuals can access all areas of their home and that it is with in their budget,” said Janel Bowers with Friends of JCDS. “This helps individuals be more independent physically and financially.”

Merriam to host 24th Annual High School Visual Art Competition

The Tim Murphy Gallery at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, will host Merriam’s 24th Annual High School Visual Art Competition beginning Dec. 3 with a virtual ceremony.

High school students throughout the Kansas City region are featured in the competition, which will be on display until Jan. 2. The art gallery is free to the public for viewing during regular community center hours.

Shawnee closing lanes for Pflumm Road rehab Dec. 1

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, Shawnee will close the westbound lanes of Blackfish Parkway at Pflumm Road so crews can install stamped concrete crosswalks and finish up work on the median. The lane closures will continue through Friday, Dec. 4. Detours will be Lackman and Quivira via 79th and 67th Streets.