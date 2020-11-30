Updates from Johnson County Community College: Model UN member wins big

At JCCC, we know education isn’t limited to lectures and labs, which is why we offer over 80 different clubs and organizations for student involvement. One organization, Model United Nations, provides students with hands-on experience in international relations and current events.

A Model of Success

Izabella Fletcher, JCCC political science student, recently earned her team an Exceptional Representation Award at the 2020 Online American Model United Nations Conference – one of the highest achievements awarded at the event!

Model UN allows students to role-play as delegates to the United Nations and participate in committees against other colleges and universities around the country. Fletcher, a delegate for Belgium, was recognized for her knowledge of the country and its current issues.

While winning the award was an exciting moment for her, the real impact came from the closing ceremony.

“At the ceremony they mentioned that most UN resolutions are passed by consensus,” said Izabella. “The reason for that is you want to exhaust all forms of debate and discussion to make sure everyone’s interests are taken care of and acknowledged. That’s a very powerful lesson.”

Priceless Benefits

Fletcher knew she wanted to pursue Model UN at JCCC, but an international relations course taught by Brian Wright, Professor and Model UN Advisor, really caught her attention.

“I was always interested in the law and foreign affairs,” she said. “I quickly saw that the information I learned in the course would greatly expand my understanding of Model UN and international relations in general.”

After years of involvement, Izabella credits Model UN with honing her skills in public speaking, critical thinking, research and conflict resolution.

“No matter what kind of student you are, Model UN is really a great way to interact with people and learn how to get along with others,” she said. “Having those basic skills of obtaining knowledge and working with others to fully understand a topic or an issue is important in any aspect of a student’s life.”

Get Involved Today!

