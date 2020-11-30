Man arrested after allegedly walking into Overland Park home with gun and stealing vehicle

Overland Park Police confirm they arrested a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a driveway on Sunday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers were called to a home in the 8600 block of Riley Street just after 1:30 p.m. A caller reported that a man with a white bandanna over his face entered the house through an open garage door. The man allegedly fired one shot from a gun and then stole the homeowner’s wallet and car keys.

The suspect then sped away from the home in the homeowner’s Toyota SUV.

Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Officer John Lacy confirmed to the Post “there was an incident where a suspect fired a gun at a homeowner and took his car from the driveway.”

About 1:50 p.m., an officer located the SUV backed into a parking space in the Cedar Crest Apartments, just west of 87th Terrace and Lamar Avenue, and reported a male suspect running from the vehicle.

Other law enforcement officers surrounded the area. The suspect was located and arrested just before 3:30 p.m.

A K-9 unit from the Olathe Police Department and at least one officer from the Prairie Village Police Department also assisted in the search for the suspect.

Officer Lacy with Overland Park PD says no one was injured during the initial incident or the search for the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.