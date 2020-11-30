New taco shop opens in Shawnee promising to serve up ‘authentic’ Mexican food

A new taqueria has just opened at the Millcreek shopping center in Shawnee.

Located at 13220 W 62nd Terrace, Juan Jose’s Taqueria officially opened on Friday, Nov. 20. The restaurant, a local, family-owned business run by Chas Tulipana, specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine.

“We try to do more authentic, like Mexican authentic,” said Fili Mora, general manager. “Sometimes, taco shops have half-and-half, like half American and half Mexican or Tex-Mex. This is not, not at all.

“In this part of town we don’t have a place like that. To find those, you have to go to KCK (Kansas City, Kansas). In Shawnee, this is going to be new.”

The menu features a range of taco meat options, and everything is made from scratch, Mora said. Customers pick the meat for their tacos and can select toppings at a self-serve bar.

“We roast our peppers for the salsa, like back home,” he said.

Mora particularly takes pride in the al pastor and barbacoa, which are both marinated and cooked overnight. Advance preparation of the freshly-cooked food also allows customers on a short schedule to swing by for a quick bite.

Mora previously served at Nick and Jake’s Restaurant, and said he hopes to gain more culinary experience running the taqueria. He also wants to hear feedback from customers on improving the quality.

“I think this is going to be a good step for me to learn,” Mora added. “I’m excited; I’m ready, I cannot wait.”

Customers are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from other customers. Staff are required to wear masks and frequently sanitize the space. A hand-sanitizing station is placed near the self-serve station, so that customers will sanitize their hands before touching the spoons.

Tentative hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.