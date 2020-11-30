Briefly Noted: JoCo offers free COVID-19 testing Nov. 30 to Dec. 4; Westwood hosts holiday home decoration contest 

JoCo offers free COVID-19 testing Nov. 30 to Dec. 4

Johnson County residents and employees can get a free COVID-19 test each day the week of Nov. 30.

The tests will be administered at the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s Olathe clinic at 11875 S. Sunset Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 4. Appointments can be made online here.

Westwood hosts holiday home decoration contest

The city of Westwood is hosting a holiday home decoration contest in place of its annual Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting due to COVID-19.

To participate, residents can send pictures of the exteriors of their favorite holiday home decorations to info@westwoodks.org. All entries can be viewed at westwoodks.org/holiday2020, and in December residents will vote for their favorite homes in the following categories:

Best home overall

Best resourceful and homemade

Most Clark Griswold over the top

Voting begins Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. and lasts until Dec. 23 at 12 p.m.

Roeland Park partners with Mission, adopts 17 families this holiday season

The city of Roeland Park last week tweeted about its partnership with the city of Mission to adopt 8 families for Thanksgiving and an additional 9 families for the holiday season.

The holiday adoption program is in its 15th year for the city of Mission, and provides food and gifts for area families for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those who are interested in joining the effort in Roeland Park can contact city clerk Kelley Nielsen at knielsen@roelandpark.org.