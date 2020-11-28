Your Community: Make better buys with Consumer Reports

Having choices when shopping is great, but information overload can grind our decision-making to a halt. For example, what kind of gift do you get a car enthusiast, coffee lover or tech nerd? That task can be overwhelming with all the options we have available today. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has been a trusted source offering impartial reviews and product testing since 1936. Product reviews cover products like cars, electronics, household appliances and much more, plus recommendations for services like banking, insurance and travel. Keep up on the latest consumer news, reliability ratings and learn the best time to buy certain products.

News

Stay current with the latest product releases, previews, recalls, helpful tips, recommendations and more. Be sure to check out the gift guides and learn where to find the best deals.

Magazine

View current and past issues of Consumer Reports magazine. Each issue contains valuable reviews, ratings and reports on the latest issues consumers face.

Video

Watch how-to, first impression, discussion and buying guide videos on-demand.

Access to impartial reviews from a trusted source can reduce shopping stress and provide a huge confidence boost. It certainly makes the research and buying process much more manageable and pleasant. If you’re one to second guess your purchases, it’s great to know that you don’t have to do it all on your own

Make buying easier and less stressful with Consumer Reports. As an added bonus, you can access this valuable resource with no fees using your money-saving Johnson County Library card. Get started today at jocolibrary.org/research/ consumer-reports.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom