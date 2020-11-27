SMSD News: Grateful to be SMSD Strong

We wish everyone in the Shawnee Mission School District a Happy Thanksgiving weekend.

This certainly continues to be the most unique and challenging year. We know especially in 2020 there is much to be grateful for in our schools and in our community.

Shawnee Mission is fortunate to have amazing staff, incredible students, supportive families, dedicated and creative volunteers, and a wonderful, engaged community. We all work with the goal of serving as a bridge to unlimited possibilities yet to be discovered for each of our students. This is what makes us SMSD strong.

We are thankful you are a part of the Shawnee Mission community and hope this holiday provides an opportunity for rest, and opportunities to experience joy.