What the Shawnee Mission Post is thankful for in these challenging times

No doubt 2020 has been a rough year, but we at the Shawnee Mission Post still wanted to take the opportunity on this Thanksgiving to reflect on what we’re thankful for.

We’re thankful for our health. Our staff has been able to stay safe through the pandemic, allowing us to continue to report at our full capacity and provide our readers with news about northern Johnson County in these trying times.

We’re thankful for our families. We will be spending some quality time with them over the next two days and taking a break from publishing. (We’re also following the recommendations of local health authorities, and our staff members are planning on holding small, family-only gatherings.) Outside of major breaking news, we don’t plan on publishing any new content until Monday, so we hope you get a chance to relax and enjoy the time off, just like we are planning.

And finally, we’re thankful for you, our readers. Our subscriber community is now nearly 3,800 strong and growing. We take seriously our responsibility to report accurately and fairly on local goings-on, so that our readers can be engaged, active citizens. Without your support, our work wouldn’t be possible.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, we’d also be thankful if you’d consider joining the growing number of Johnson Countians who support the Shawnee Mission Post in its mission to keep our community informed.

Start a trial today, and you’ll get your first month for just $1. You can cancel at any time.

Once again: thank you, and have a happy (and safe) Thanksgiving!