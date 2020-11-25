Roe 2020 residential portion finished, business portion on track for May 2021 completion

Roe 2020 recently reached its Thanksgiving benchmark: work on the residential portion of the main thoroughfare is finished.

Why it matters: Roe 2020 is the largest infrastructure project in the city of Roeland Park’s history. It’s a renovation project of the city’s main thoroughfare, that’s already brought new streetlights, sidewalks and traffic signals to residents on Roe Boulevard.

Remaining timeline: Construction crews will enter a weather-dependent winter shutdown period on Dec. 11 that will last until Feb. 26, 2021. During this time frame, crews will focus on installing traffic signals, street lights and sidewalks.

The project as a whole is still on track to be completed by May 21, 2021, City Administrator Keith Moody said.

What’s next: Before the winter shutdown begins, Moody said crews are working on the mill and overlay. Crews began milling on Monday, and plan to finish milling and paving the road next week, weather permitting, he said.