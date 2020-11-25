JoCo small businesses may be eligible for $10,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

Small businesses in Johnson County who experienced financial losses due to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $10,000 in coronavirus relief funds.

“The Johnson County Commission has allocated $13.5M in small business relief grants allowing 1,350 small businesses to receive grants,” according to a release from the nonprofit Enterprise Center in Johnson County, which is administering the grants.

Businesses with less than 50 employees who either incurred COVID-19 related expenses or experienced COVID-related revenue losses between March 1 and Oct 31, 2020, that totaled at least $10,000 may be eligible.

The application can be found online here. Applicants will be reviewed on a first come-first served basis, the county release says.