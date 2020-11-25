Health House in Prairie Village to close at the end of November

Health House, a dedicated rowing studio in Prairie Village at 3924 W. 69th Terrace, is closing up shop for good at the end of the month.

Director Tara Ravenscroft confirmed plans to permanently close the business and noted that the studio’s layout makes it difficult to maintain physical distancing while training, an important requirement during COVID-19. Ravenscroft said Health House’s owner has decided to go in a different direction with the brand.

“Basically they’re going to go with more of the at-home model in the future instead of the studios,” Ravenscroft said.

Although the location at the Shops of Prairie Village opened in 2018, Health House has been in the Kansas City metro area since 2013, Ravenscroft said. She and the owner opened the first studio on State Line Road and a second studio at Town Center in Leawood, which she said closed earlier this year.

With the Prairie Village studio closing, there will be no more Health House studios in the metropolitan area.