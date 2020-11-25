Briefly Noted: Sen. Moran says Trump must start Biden transition prep; KCI estimates 55% dip in holiday travel

U.S. Sen. Moran says Trump administration must allow preparations for transition to Biden

Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran broke his silence about President Donald Trump’s objection to a transition to Democrat Joe Biden, declaring that standard national security briefings and other communications should be allowed despite ongoing election feuding.

Moran’s shift coincided with issuance of a letter by Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, declaring Biden the apparent victor and enabling the transition to formally begin.

Moran and U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, both Kansas Republicans, hadn’t joined Senate colleagues, business leaders and international officials who urged the president to concede and stop trying to undermine the election process with unfounded claims of fraud.

On Monday night, Moran sent a newsletter to constituents that said Trump had the right to request recounts and file election lawsuits in the quest for accuracy.

“That process will soon be completed, and we must all respect the results of a free and fair election,” Moran said. “In the meantime, the normal national security briefings and transition courtesies should be granted.” [U.S. Sen. Moran: Trump administration must allow preparations for transition to Biden — Kansas Reflector]

KCI officials estimate 55% decrease in Thanksgiving travel

Kansas City International Airport officials are estimating a 55% decrease in Thanksgiving travel due to COVID-19.

About 180,000 are projected to travel through KCI between Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 this year, whereas more than twice that number — 400,000 people — traveled during that time frame in 2019. KCI’s projections account for blocked-off seats from airlines such as Delta and Southwest that aren’t selling middle seat tickets. [KCI estimates 55% decrease in Thanksgiving travel from 2019 — KSHB]

Shawnee extending economic development agreement with Old Shawnee Pizza

The Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 7-0 to consider an addendum to an economic development agreement with Old Shawnee Pizza in the downtown area.

The city entered a Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development agreement with Old Shawnee Pizza on July 13 to cover $45,000 in costs for a loan to build a 1,300-square-foot deck on the west side of the restaurant at 6000 Roger Road.

City staff said “the on-going COVID situation” has made it challenging for Walker Properties LLC, who took out the loan, to find available design and survey professionals to perform the necessary work, according to city documents. Additionally, Walker Properties may add an outdoor freezer/cooler to support the increased demand for carryout and delivery business.

Walker Properties previously had to complete the project within 120 days of the Aug. 1, the effective date of the SEED agreement. The company now has until March 15, 2021, to complete the project and receive the funds per the original SEED agreement. Old Shawnee Pizza plans to invest at least $125,000 into the project.

#ShopSmall on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is coming up on Nov. 28 as a day to celebrate and support small businesses and what they do for their communities.

“This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” reported the Small Business Administration in an announcement online. “Please join the SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small businesses by shopping at a small business.”

