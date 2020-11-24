JoCo property taxes due Dec 21, residents can make partial payments if needed

Johnson County taxpayers can expect to see a letter in their mailbox from the Johnson County Treasury department in the near future.

The first half of real estate and personal property taxes are due by Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 and the second half will be due Monday, May 10, 2021. If your 2020 taxes are included within your monthly mortgage payment, the statement you receive will say “THIS IS NOT A TAX BILL.”

Similar to last May’s tax collection, residents who can only make partial payments can do so, said Greg Baldwin, Division Director of Treasury & Taxation with Johnson County.

“…Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impacts on our community, the Johnson County Treasurer will allow taxpayers to make partial payments, until further notice, on their real estate and personal property taxes,” Baldwin said.

However, interest will accrue on any unpaid portion of the property taxes. Details about partial payments can be found in our online here.

The statements being mailed out will reflect the slight tax reduction approved by the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners in August. Despite the tax rate decrease residents can still expect to see an overall increase in their tax bills because of the increase in home values being experienced throughout northeast Johnson County.

Below you can see how the 2019 mill levy taxing rate compares to the 2020 rate for the county and cities across northeast Johnson County.

Due to COVID-19, Johnson County strongly recommends residents use online or mail payment options instead of making payments in person.

Payments will be accepted in person in limited capacity at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry Street, Suite 1500 in downtown Olathe. Anyone wanting to pay in person must wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot physical distance from any other customers. The office lobby will be restricted to only those customers being served.

Residents wanting to submit a check payment will be asked to use the drop box located outside of the office lobby in the hall.

Residents can find answers to frequently asked questions here.