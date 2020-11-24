Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund; $1.7 billion in scholarship offers for Shawnee Mission seniors

Shawnee mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund benefitting local nonprofits

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler’s annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund will benefit both Shawnee Community Services and Mercy and Truth Medical Missions this year. Shawnee has added a few changes to the fundraiser. Here are the ways people can contribute:

Buy an exclusive shirt for $20 at Shawnee Town 1929 at 11501 W. 57th, and about $8 from each shirt goes to the fund

Buy an exclusive ornament made by Mayor Distler’s Father for $15, and 100% of those proceeds goes to the fund. The ornaments are located at the Shawnee Town 1929 Gift Shop.

Donate any amount online at cityofshawnee.org/mctf

Buy a dedication plaque to be placed on a bench at Water Tower Park or on a bluebird box in one of the city parks or along one of the city trails

Sponsor a $5 ornament that will have your name on it and will be placed on a holiday tree inside Shawnee City Hall

Shawnee Mission seniors receive more than $1.7 billion in scholarship offers

Shawnee Mission seniors received more than $1.7 billion in scholarship offers for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s second annual Scholarship Shawnee Mission program, according to the district’s fall 2020 newsletter. About 1,600 students from the district’s high schools received offers ranging from $100,000 to $2.4 million total.

Shawnee Mission North and Shawnee Mission West seniors received $265 million and $312 million, respectively, through the program. Parents can opt their students into the program for student data to be sent to the foundation’s university and college partners.

Kansas Department of Revenue’s Tax Assistance Center in OP requiring appointments

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, Kansas Department of Revenue Taxpayer Assistance Centers, including the one in the Rosana Shopping Center, 7600 W. 119th St., Suite A in Overland Park, now require appointments for in-person assistance. The change went into effect Monday, Nov. 23.

Kansas Taxpayer Assistance Centers aid taxpayers with personal and business tax questions regarding their specific Kansas tax accounts or general tax questions.

To make an appointment, email KDOR_OPAppointments@ks.gov or call (913) 942-3150.