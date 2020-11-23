Updates from Johnson County Community College: ‘Tis the season for giving!

We’re constantly reminded of just how generous our local community is, especially around the holiday season. With your support, we can ease the burden of fulfilling basic daily needs so our students can focus on their education. Read on to learn how you can help make a difference in someone’s life!

JCCC Gives 2020

JCCC Student Senate is making the holidays happier for those who need it most through JCCC Gives 2020. This annual project provides extra assistance with holiday gifts. This year, JCCC Gives is supporting 40 individuals from 10 different families. Help us meet our goal of three gifts for each person through these options:

All registry items will be shipped directly to JCCC, and we also welcome monetary donations! All gifts need to be purchased by Dec. 2 and all monetary donations are due by Dec. 18.

Wreaths Across America

The JCCC Student Veterans of America club is honoring our fallen heroes by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens on Dec. 19. Each wreath costs $15.00 and $5.00 of every purchase will be donated to JCCC Gives 2020. Learn more and sponsor a wreath here.

Holiday Giving Tea

We’re expanding and adjusting one of our favorite holiday events to reflect the current times and include the local community! This year’s Holiday Giving Tea is all about collecting donations for worthy causes, including JCCC’s Cav Cupboard. Review the wish lists below and make plans to drop off your new, unwrapped items at our drive-thru collection on Dec. 1 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Regnier Center parking garage.

You may also drop off donations at the JCCC Police Department (Carlsen Center room 115) collection bin through Dec. 1.

Cavalier MealSHARE Program

To address the emerging food insecurity crisis, the Cavalier MealSHARE Program was established to provide free meals to students in need. “Dining Dollars” are loaded directly onto JCCC ID cards, which allows students to purchase food items with discretion at any Dining Services location. This program guarantees access to healthy, quality food while on campus.

A donation of only $7 feeds one student for a day, $49 funds a full week and $833 will cover an entire semester. Learn more about the program and donate today!

Some Enchanted Opportunity

This year, the JCCC Foundation is turning one of our favorite fundraisers, the annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala, into a virtual event.

Some Enchanted Opportunity is a communitywide campaign to benefit student scholarships. Additional giving levels are now available, and a variety of virtual activities will be offered to involve the entire JCCC community. The most important aspect: one hundred percent of your gift – no matter how large or small – goes toward helping students! Learn more about how you can get involved and consider a donation.

Thank You!

We’re thankful for the generous and ongoing support from our community. Whether you donate your time or resources, every contribution counts. Thank you for making this another successful year for our students!