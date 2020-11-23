Mission to require property owners to shovel sidewalks 48 hours after snowfall

The Mission City Council last week unanimously approved an ordinance change that will require residents and businesses to shovel sidewalks 48 hours after a snowfall.

Why it matters: Previously, Mission merely encouraged property owners to remove snow, making it difficult for staff to respond to complaints about un-shoveled sidewalks in residential and commercial areas.

Several other Johnson County cities such as Roeland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee have similar ordinances. Mission will not charge a fee for non-compliance, but will issue a courtesy notice to property owners who are in violation.

Key quote: “This was actually initiated by a local resident in Ward 4 who had concerns about the safety of sidewalks along Lamar Avenue,” Councilmember Ken Davis said. “I appreciate the fact that this should, at least, address some of those concerns,”

What’s next: The city is working on identifying ways to inform residents and businesses about the ordinance change. Some will not be impacted because they don’t have a sidewalk running in front of their property.