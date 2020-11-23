Briefly Noted: Leawood man who ran autopsies-for-hire business indicted for fraud; Mission bulky item pick-up begins Nov. 23

Leawood man who ran autopsies-for-hire business indicted for fraud

Shawn Lynn Parcells, a Leawood man who held himself out as a pathologist but has no medical degree, was indicted last week on 10 counts of federal wire fraud.

The indictment accuses Parcells, 41, of misleading clients into believing they would receive autopsy reports prepared by a pathologist when no pathologist was involved.

Parcells was accused earlier this month by the Kansas Attorney General’s office of duping at least 82 consumers. He worked as a pathologist’s assistant in the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office from 1996 to 2003, according to the indictment. He did not have certification as a pathologist’s assistant. [Leawood man who ran autopsies-for-hire business indicted for fraud — KCUR]

Climate Action KC develops ‘one-stop shop’ to increase building energy efficiency

Climate Action KC, a regional climate nonprofit, last week announced a centralized resource that will increase building energy efficiency: the Regional Building Energy Exchange.

The official launch of The Exchange will be in 2021, and will provide hands-on assistance to building owners and operators to drive energy efficiency. This will help the Kansas City metropolitan area “meet ambitious climate goals, create jobs, accelerate innovation and strengthen its economy,” according to a press release.

“With buildings accounting for 63% of the Kansas City metro area’s greenhouse gas emissions, we need to focus on accelerating advancements in building energy efficiency,” said Mike Kelly, CAKC board chairman and Roeland Park’s mayor.

Mission bulky item pick-up begins Nov. 23

The city of Mission’s bulky item pick-up begins Nov. 23 and will last until Nov. 27 on resident’s regular trash days.

Up to three items can be set out, though electronic items are not accepted. Items can include small furniture or appliances without Freon that two people can lift. Thanksgiving Day trash service is delayed for Thursday and Friday customers by one day.