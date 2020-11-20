RideKC rolls back lower-use routes following COVID-19 related staffing shortages 

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority Tuesday said it was temporarily rolling back some of the RideKC transit services after increased COVID-19 cases resulted in a “higher than normal” absenteeism within the service’s workforce.

Starting Monday, November 23 low frequency routes will be temporarily canceled so drivers can focus on core routes, which will continue operating every 15 minutes. Transit users can view available routes on the RideKC Maps & Schedules page and also check out the service’s rider guide.

In accordance with the Safer at Home orders and area recommendations KCATA recommends riders only use the service for transport to essential jobs, physical and mental health needs like appointments and to get groceries.

“RideKC will continue to provide essential service to riders at zero fare,” said Robbie Makinen, KCATA president and CEO. “If customers must make essential trips, they can have confidence that RideKC is continuing all of the safety protocols that have been in place consistently throughout the pandemic, such as a mask requirement, rear door boarding and limiting the number of seats available.”