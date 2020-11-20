Briefly Noted: Free COVID-19 testing at Shawnee Town 1929 on Saturday; Shop Small Saturday in Mission on Nov. 21

Free COVID-19 testing at Shawnee Town 1929 on Saturday

The city of Shawnee, Heart to Heart International and the KU Medical Center have teamed up to offer a free COVID-19 testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive.

The event is a drive-through but participants can walk up. Participants can also register on site or at this link. Participants must be at least 6 years old and are asked to wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet of distance from others.

Shop Small Saturday in Mission on Nov. 21

Mission Mayor Ron Appletoft Wednesday encouraged the community to participate in Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 21.

The idea of Shop Small Saturday is to support small businesses during a busy shopping season, a week before Black Friday. Appletoft said the city is fortunate to have a variety of small businesses in its historic downtown area, with people selling everything from snow boards to specialty roast coffee beans.

“We hope that while you consider that special gift for under your tree or a yummy treat for your holiday table, that you remember these businesses and their owners that work very hard — not only during the holiday season, but all year — to provide products and services that are as unique and special as their customers,” Appletoft said.

Lenexa Police Department launches traffic enforcement campaign ahead of Thanksgiving

From Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 29, the Lenexa Police Department and other police agencies across Kansas have launched the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. The efforts, financially supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, focus on removing impaired drivers from the roads and ticketing unrestrained vehicle occupants.

The day before Thanksgiving has more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. On average, across Kansas, three persons are injured every day, and one person is killed every four days in alcohol/drug-related crashes.

“It is our goal that the publicity of this campaign, as well as the enforcement actions of officers across the state, will help raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of seatbelt usage by all vehicle occupants,” said Officer Danny Chavez in a statement from the police department.