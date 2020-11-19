Overland Park extended-stay hotel may be turned into apartments

Overland Park’s Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, an extended-stay hotel at 11400 College Boulevard, may become multi-family housing.
Why it matters: Developer PEG Cos. submitted plans to city staff to turn the 215-room hotel into a 108-unit apartment complex called Aria Apartments at College Boulevard. City officials said the request to rezone the land to R-6, from planned restricted business to planned high-rise apartment complex, requires a public hearing.
The proposal: Site plans show the area currently used as Hawthorn’s lobby to become a resident clubhouse. The developer will keep the nine existing buildings on the 4.8 acre property. A swimming pool and hot tub will be located behind the clubhouse, which is the sole two-story building.
The one-story building on the east side of the property will become the apartment’s laundry and maintenance facility. A site plan can be found online here by clicking on the plan number and going to the attachments.
What’s next: Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed change. The Overland Park Planning Commission on Dec. 14 will hold a public meeting related to the request to rezone the property. The commission will then consider the request, and send their recommendations to the city council for further consideration.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.