Overland Park extended-stay hotel may be turned into apartments

Overland Park’s Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, an extended-stay hotel at 11400 College Boulevard, may become multi-family housing.

Why it matters: Developer PEG Cos. submitted plans to city staff to turn the 215-room hotel into a 108-unit apartment complex called Aria Apartments at College Boulevard. City officials said the request to rezone the land to R-6, from planned restricted business to planned high-rise apartment complex, requires a public hearing.

The proposal: Site plans show the area currently used as Hawthorn’s lobby to become a resident clubhouse. The developer will keep the nine existing buildings on the 4.8 acre property. A swimming pool and hot tub will be located behind the clubhouse, which is the sole two-story building.

The one-story building on the east side of the property will become the apartment’s laundry and maintenance facility. A site plan can be found online here by clicking on the plan number and going to the attachments.

What’s next: Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed change. The Overland Park Planning Commission on Dec. 14 will hold a public meeting related to the request to rezone the property. The commission will then consider the request, and send their recommendations to the city council for further consideration.